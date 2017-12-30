Beyoncé's "Family Feud" fashion is on point!

On Friday, her husband Jay-Z released his power and infidelity-themed "Family Feud" music video, which features Bey, their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy as a Co-President of the United States, and a slew of stars such as Thandie Newton, Michael B. Jordan, Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes, Mindy Kaling, Niecy Nash, Rosario Dawson and Susan Kelechi Watson.

In the video, Jay-Z professes his sins to Beyoncé in a church confessional. The singer, who famously sang about cheating and forgiveness on her Lemonade album last year, posted on her Instagram page several behind-the-scenes photos of her and her husband on the set of the video.

Bey wears striking outfits in the video: She stands above a church's altar wearing a cleavage-baring navy dress and matching clerical head-dress, paired with a black corset.