Justin Timberlake may be coming back sooner than we first thought.

While many pop culture fans are focused on finalizing their New Year's plans, others are freaking out over what they just discovered on the "Suit and Tie" singer's professional website.

When traveling to JustinTimberlake.com, fans are directed to a simple icon with the letters MOTW.

As for what the combination stands for, reports surfaced earlier this month that the singer filed to trademark the phrase "Man of the Woods." Perhaps a future album or single title?

What fans do know without question is the fact that J.T. will perform at the Pepsi halftime show during the Super Bowl.