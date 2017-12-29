Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Agree on Joint Custody of Son Josey

Naya Rivera and husband and fellow actor Ryan Dorsey recently reached a temporary joint custody agreement over their 2-year-old son, Josey, soon after she refiled for divorce.
The former Glee actress had earlier this month filed new papers to legally separate from her ex. A week and a half prior, she was arrested and charged for misdemeanor domestic battery for allegedly assaulting him while walking with their boy. In her filing, Rivera requested joint legal and physical custody of the child.
Rivera's rep told E! News on Friday that the actors have agreed on joint custody of Josey, adding, "The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved."
E! News has confirmed that this week, Rivera and Dorsey reached a temporary custody agreement over Josey. According to The Blast, they agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of Josey and the actor has also agreed to consult with his ex "on all major decisions related to the child's health, education, and welfare." The custody agreement is temporary because Rivera and Dorsey are still working out a long-term schedule.
Rivera had first filed for divorce from Dorsey in November 2016, two years after they wed. This past September, she filed a request to dismiss the case. At the time, a source told E! News that the actress and her husband were back together, adding, "They want to make it work for the sake of their son."
In her latest divorce filing, Rivera listed the former pair's most recent date of separation as November 24. Her confrontation with Dorsey and her domestic battery arrest took place the following day. According to the custody agreement, there is a clause that indicates that Dorsey will not pursue domestic violence charges against the actress.
Amid the legal turmoil, the two have made it a point to co-parent Josey. Rivera and Dorsey both celebrated Christmas with the boy.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom