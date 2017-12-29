Hell hath no fury like Mama Bear Benson on Law & Order: SVU. The midseason finale ended with Noah (Ryan Buggle) disappearing while shopping with is grandma Sheila (Brooke Shields). Sheila then called Benson (Mariska Hargitay). The midseason premiere, "Gone Baby Gone" picks up with the frantic phone call and Benson assembles the squad.

"You OK, Liv?" Fin (Ice-T) asks his boss. "No, I'm not. It's Noah," she says in the clip below.

All of this of course happened after Sheila told Noah about his birth mother, something Benson had yet to do. So to say things were already a little tense between Benson and Noah's biological grandmother would be an understatement. And then he goes missing? Yeah, Benson is understandably unraveling.