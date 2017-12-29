New images have just been released from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The sequel to 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will hit theaters on Nov. 16, 2018 and now we're getting a new sneak peek at the upcoming movie.

Back in April, it was revealed that Jude Law had been cast in the second installment of the film series as Albus Dumbledore, who audiences were introduced to in his later years at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter series. In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the audience will meet Dumbledore in his earlier years.

Johnny Depp reprises his role of Gellert Grindelwald in the sequel and is seen standing in the street alongside Rosier (Poppy Corby-Tuech) in the just-released photos.