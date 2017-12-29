Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King a Birthday Feast

It's good to be Oprah Winfrey's BFF.
The TV mogul threw her best friend and CBS This Morning host Gayle Kinga fabulous 63rd birthday feast on Thursday while they vacationed together in Maui with their friends and family.
The party included a buffet with glazed carrots, Dover Sole Meunière, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, butter lettuce salad with pears and truffle Au Gratin cauliflower—King's favorite dishes, which she had chosen out in advance.
"It's almost Weight Watchers-approved," Winfrey, a part owner and spokesmodel for the brand, joked in an Instagram video, while standing with King near the food.
"Happy birthday, my best friend Gayle King!" said Winfrey, 63, hugging her longtime pal as guests, including her partner Stedman Graham and King's daughter Kirby Bumpus and son William Bumpus Jr., clapped and cheered.
Oprah later brought out a yellow frosted round yellow cake decorated with white and yellow candies and white flowers as everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to King and clapped.
"Yellow cake with yellow frosting for Gayle who loves YELLOW! #happybirthdaygayle," Winfrey wrote alongside another video.
King ended the night by watching Lady Bird with her daughter.
"B-day nite ends w/fav daughter @kirbybump we wore matching camo outfits but don't tell & truffle popcorn!" King wrote on Instagram.