Oprah Winfrey Throws Gayle King a Birthday Feast

It's good to be Oprah Winfrey's BFF.

The TV mogul threw her best friend and CBS This Morning host Gayle Kinga fabulous 63rd birthday feast on Thursday while they vacationed together in Maui with their friends and family.

The party included a buffet with glazed carrots, Dover Sole Meunière, braised short ribs, skillet potatoes, butter lettuce salad with pears and truffle Au Gratin cauliflower—King's favorite dishes, which she had chosen out in advance.

"It's almost Weight Watchers-approved," Winfrey, a part owner and spokesmodel for the brand, joked in an Instagram video, while standing with King near the food.