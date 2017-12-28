Tom D'Agostino is ready to ring in 2018 with a celebration.
E! News has learned Luann de Lesseps' ex-husband will be enjoying a bash on New Year's Eve. And while a report surfaced that this is an "unwedding" party, we've learned it's just not the case.
A source tells E! News it has nothing do with the Real Housewives of New York City star or their wedding. Instead, New Year's Eve marks Tom's birthday and his friends insisted they celebrate.
It's going to be a small gathering of around 75 people. And for those wondering, no Bravo stars will be in attendance to celebrate the totally single businessman.
As fans will likely remember, Tom married Luann in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding last New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, she ended up filing for divorce seven months later.
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Most recently, the Bravo star made headlines after being arrested and charged with battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication.
"Tom feels terrible for her. He is very sorry she is going through this. He learned about it the same way everyone else did, on the news," a source shared with E! News. "He doesn't know why Luann was in Palm Beach specifically. She was due to be at a wedding in Chile for New Years. So it looks like she was getting to Chile by way of Florida."
While Luann has kept a low profile since the arrest, she apologized after being released from custody.
"This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions," Luann said in a statement to E! News. "I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018."
