Hollywood sure lost some serious star power in 2017.

Whether you are a fan of talented musicians, exceptional actors or larger than life personalities, chances are you mourned the loss of several famous faces in the past 12 months.

Music lovers were devastated to lose rock stars like Chris Cornell, Tom Petty and Chester Bennington. Whether you watched them on the big or small screen, talented stars like Mary Tyler Moore, Erin Moran and Jerry Lewis will be missed by many pop culture fans.

And we won't soon forget Hugh Hefner's passing and the pioneering men's magazine he left behind. 

As the year comes to an end, E! News is remembering the famous figures who passed away this year. Take a look at the artistic and gifted stars we lost in our fallen stars gallery below.

Rose Marie

Getty Images

Rose Marie

The beloved The Dick Van Dyke Show actress died at age 94.

Heather Menzies-Urich

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Heather Menzies-Urich

The Sound of Music actress passed away at age 68.

Dick Enberg

David Becker/Getty Images for Animal Rescue Foundation

Dick Enberg

The Hall of Fame sportscaster passed away in December 2017 from a suspected heart attack. He was 82 years old. 

Article continues below

Reggie Osse

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Spotify

Reggie Ossé

On Dec. 20, The Root reported the Combat Jack podcast host had died at age 48. Ossé, who had previously been a lawyer for prominent hip-hop artists including Jay-Z, announced in October 2017 that he was battling colon cancer.

Hiep Thi Le

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Hiep Thi Le

The 46-year-old actress, whose film credits include Cruel Intentions, Green Dragon and Heaven & Earth, died Dec. 19 due to complications from stomach cancer. In 2014, Le competed on the Food Network series Chopped. Le had also written a memoir, which has yet to be published.

Johnny Hallyday

Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images

Johnny Hallyday

Known as the "Elvis Presley of France," the French singer died at age 74 on Dec. 6. In his lifetime, Hallyday sold more than 100 million albums and acted in more than 30 films.

Article continues below

Jim Nabors

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Jim Nabors

Best known as Gomar from The Andy Griffith Show, the actor passed away at age 87 in Hawaii on Nov. 30. His long-term partner was by his side.

David Cassidy, David Cassidy: A Life in Pictures, 1989

Ron Galella/WireImage

David Cassidy

The teen heartthrob and star of The Partridge Family passed away surrounded by loved ones at the age of 67.

Terry Glen, Fallen Stars

Sporting News via Getty Images

Terry Glenn

The former NFL receiver passed away after a car accident at age 43.

Article continues below

Della Reese

Harry Langdon/Getty Images

Della Reese

The Touched by an Angel actress and legendary singer passed away peacefully on Nov. 19. She was 86.

Earle Hyman

AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File

Earl Hyman

The actor, known for playing Russell Huxtable on The Cosby Show, died on Nov. 17. He was 91. Jordan Strohl, a representative for The Actors Fund, confirmed that Hyman died Friday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, New Jersey. 

Mel Tillis

Jason Davis/Getty Images

Mel Tillis

The Country Music Hall of Famer and Grand Ole Opry member died on November 19 at age 85.

Article continues below

Malcolm Young, AC/DC

RTKleiman / MediaPunch/IPX via AP Images

Malcolm Young

The AC/DC guitarist and co-founder died on November 18 at age 64 after battling dementia for three years.

Azzedine Alaia

Foc Kan/WireImage

Azzedine Alaia

The couture designer's death at age 77 was confirmed by the French Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion on November 18.

Ann Wedgeworth

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Ann Wedgeworth

The Tony Award-winning actress, who also appeared on shows such as Three's Company and Evening Shade, died at age 83 on November 16.

Article continues below

Wendy Pepper, Project Runway

Lifetime

Wendy Pepper

The former Project Runway contestant died at age 53 on November 12.

Lil Peep

Edward Berthelot /Getty Images

Lil Peep

The rapper passed away on Nov. 15, 2017. He was 21 years old. 

Liz Smith

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Liz Smith

The famed gossip columnist, known as the "Dame of Dish," died of natural causes in New York at the age of 94. The prolific writer, who had her "Liz Smith" column for decades, died at her home on Nov. 12, NBC News confirmed. She became the highest paid columnist in the country while she covered the dramatic split between Donald Trump and Ivana Trump.

Article continues below

John Hillerman

Donaldson Collection/Windward Archives/Getty Images

John Hillerman

The former Magnum, P.I. co-star passed away at age 84.

Chuck Mosley, Faith No More

Imelda Michalczyk/Redferns

Chuck Mosley

The Faith No More singer was 57 years old when he passed away.

Roy Halladay

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Roy Halladay

The two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher died in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 7. He was 40 years old.

Article continues below

Robert Knight

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Robert Knight

Knight, who recorded the first version of "Everlasting Love," died Nov. 5 after a short illness. He was 72 years old. Born Robert Peebles on Apr. 24, 1945 in Franklin, Tenn., he was a member of the Fairlanes and sang lead for the Paramounts before going solo in 1967. "Blessed Are the Lonely," "Isn't It Lonely Together" and "Love on a Mountain Top" became minor hits in the '70s.

Brad Bufanda

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brad Bufanda

The Veronica Mars star died by suicide at age 34 on November 1.

Keith Wilder, Fallen Stars

Chris McKay/WireImage

Keith Wilder

The lead singer of the '70s funk band Heatwave passed away on October 29 at 65. According to TMZ, the "Always and Forever" singer had been suffering from serious health problems. 

Article continues below

Fats Domino

Binder / ullstein bild via Getty Images

Fats Domino

Famed pianist and singer-songwriter Antoine "Fats" Domino Jr. died on October 24 at age 89.

Robert Guillaume

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Robert Guillaume

Emmy Award-winning actor, best known as the title character in the TV sitcom Benson, as well as the show Soap, died on Oct. 24 at the age of 89. His wife Donna Brown Guillaume told the Associated Press that he passed away at the couple's home in Los Angeles due to complications of prostate cancer.

Gord Downie

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Gord Downie

The  Tragically Hip lead singer passed away on October 17 following a battle with brain cancer. The Canadian musician was 53 years old. 

Article continues below

Mychael Knight

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion

Mychael Knight

The former Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars contestant passed away on October 17 in Georgia. "He was generous and so full of life," his family said in a statement. "This is how we choose to remember his legacy." 

John Dunsworth

George Pimentel/WireImage

John Dunsworth

Best known as the irreverent trailer park manager Jim Lahey on Trailer Park Boys, the actor passed away at 71 according to CBC News.

Roy Dotrice

Fiona Hanson/PA Images via Getty Images

Roy Dotrice

The British actor, who played Hallyne on Game of Thrones, passed away on October 16 at the age of 94.

Article continues below

Sean Hughes

Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Sean Hughes

The comedian and writer passed away at age 51.

Jean Rochefort

FRED TANNEAU/AFP/Getty Images

Jean Rochefort

The French actor, who began his film career in 1955, was hospitalized in August and died in a Parisian hospital Oct. 8. He was 87 years old. With more than 100 film credits to his name, Rochefort was the recipient of three César awards, the equivalent of the Academy Awards. Best known for his roles in The Hairdresser's Husband, Ridicule and The Tall Blond Man With One Black Shoe, he last appeared onscreen in 2015's Floride, playing a man with Alzheimer's disease.

Ralphie May

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ralphie May

On October 6, E! News confirmed that the comedian and Last Comic Standing alum passed away in Las Vegas after cardiac arrest. 

Article continues below

Herve Leroux

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

Hervé Leroux

The fashion designer behind the famous Hervé Léger label—known for its signature bandage dress—passed away at age 60. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Tom Petty, Hollywood Bowl

Courtesy Randall Michelson

Tom Petty

On October 2, the rocker passed away at 66 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, Calif. 

Monty Hall

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage

Monty Hall

The Let's Make a Deal host died at age 96 on September 30.

Article continues below

Hugh Hefner

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

Hugh Hefner

The American icon who introduced the world to Playboy magazine peacefully passed away Sept. 27 from natural causes at his home. He was 91 years old.

Charles Bradley

Noam Galai/WireImage

Charles Bradley

Charles Bradley's passing was announced on the singer's Twitter page on Sept. 23. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Charles Bradley. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the statement read.

Jake LaMotta

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Jake LaMotta

Former middleweight champion and subject of the 1980 movie Raging Bull died at the age of 95. According to ABC, he passed away because of complications from pneumonia. 

Article continues below

Harry Dean Stanton

Giles Clarke/Getty Images

Harry Dean Stanton

The beloved actor passed away at age 91.

Blake Heron

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Blake Heron

The Shiloh child star was found dead inside his Los Angeles-area home at the age of 35. 

Troy Gentry, Montgomery Gentry

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Troy Gentry

The singer, half of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash on September 8. He was 50.

Article continues below

Walter Becker, Steely Dan

Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Walter Becker

The co-founder of the rock band Steely Dan died at age 67 on Sept. 3.

Richard Anderson

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Richard Anderson

The Six Million Dollar Man and The Bionic Woman star died on August 31 at his home in Beverly Hills. The New Jersey native was 91 years old. 

Jay Thomas

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Jay Thomas

The Cheers and Murphy Brown star lost his battle with cancer at the age of 69. 

Article continues below

Jerry Lewis

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jerry Lewis

The Hollywood comedy legend died at age 91 on August 20.

Dick Gregory

Rob Loud/Getty Images

Dick Gregory

The comedian and civil rights activist, who broke barriers in the '60s, died on August 19 at age 84.

Sonny Landham, Predator

Twentieth Century Fox

Sonny Landham

The actor, best known for his roles in Predator and 48 Hrs, died at age 76 from congestive heart failure on August 17.

Article continues below

