Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Sam Rockwell is now a Golden Globe winner.
He just took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal as Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri.
"I've been in a lot of indies and it's nice to be in a movie that people see. You know? Martin Mcdonagh. I'm shaking. My hands are shaking. I'm forever grateful to you for this amazing part. Where are you, Martin? Every actor knows to say great words is a blessing and these are such beautiful words. You're such an actor-friendly director. Thanks for not being a dick," Rockwell said.
Rockwell also thanked his co-star, Frances McDormand, "Frances McDormand. I've said it before, you're a bad ass, you're a force of nature. And it was -- it was really fun to be your sparring partner and thanks for making me a better actor," He added.
Rockwell was up against The Florida Project's William Dafoe, Call Me By Your Name'sArmie Hammer, The Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins and All the Money in the World's Christopher Plummer whose last minute performance saved the movie and catapulted it to countless nominations this award season.
In addition to being nominated for Best Drama Motion Picture, Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri was nominated for four other Golden Globes including Frances McDormand who was nominated for Best Performance By an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture. Martin McDonagh took home the Globe for Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture and was also nominated for Best Director of a Motion Picture.
This is Rockwell's first Golden Globe win and first nomination.
After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.