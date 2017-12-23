Reason No. 999 why J.Law is pretty much our fave...

From a bevy of Birkins to walls of roses and blinged-out baubles, the Kardashian fam is known for gifting each other some over-the-top presents for the holidays. So when Kris Jenner joked to her gal pal Jennifer Lawrence that she wanted a Porsche for Christmas, the Oscar winner came up with the cleverest of ideas: a battery powered Porsche for kids.

On Saturday, the good-spirited grandmother took to her Instagram to write about the hilarious surprise from the self-proclaimed Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfan.

"My BFF #Jenniferlawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint," said the Kardashian matriarch. "Thank you Jen I love you!!! #bffsforever #christmassurprise #jlaw #soexcited."

The photo shows Jenner's rainbow-themed Christmas decorations next to the 2018 Porsche Boxster Style 12V Ride-On-Car, which comes with battery powered wheels, a dining table, leather Seat and LED Lights. The car runs at three different speeds, has a sound system and a Bluetooth remote control.

We'd be excited too if we were Kris—this toy car is sick!