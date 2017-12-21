Kelly Rowland's Fitness Instructor Shares an Easy Holiday Workout

Thu., Dec. 21, 2017

ESC: Angela Davis, Kelly Rowland

Instagram

It is officially the most wonderful time of the year! That means a lot of traveling, parties and eating...and more eating.

Luckily, celebrity fitness instructor Angela Manuel-Davis, who has worked with Beyoncé, Kelly RowlandLea Michele and more, gifted us with tips on how to combat holiday indulgences with a quick, high-intensity workout you can do on the go.  

"You want to have a rolling start into the New Year and understand that 2017 is preparing you for 2018," Angela explained. "You want to make sure that foundation is stable so you can jump higher and go higher than you were in the last year." 

When Angela's clients can't make it to the gym, the pro suggests a high-intensity workout you can do in a hotel, Airbnb or even your grandma's basement. The workout below will get your heart going, build muscle and burn fat. 

ESC: Angela Davis Workout, 1

E!

A-Skip (30 Seconds): Gets the heart moving, targets the abdominals, hip flexors, hamstrings and calf muscles.

Step 1: Skip forward, lifting your lead knee to your waist while keeping your back leg straight.

Step 2: Swing opposite arm in unison with lead leg.

Step 3: Move forward in skipping motion, alternating legs and arms for 30 seconds.

ESC: Angela Davis Workout, 2

E!

Quick Jacks (30 seconds): Increases your heart rate, targets shoulders, glutes, hamstrings and abductor muscles.

Step 1: Stand straight with feet together.

Step 2: Keep your knees and arms slightly bent.

Step 3: Jump up, spread your feet and arms.

Step 4: Jump again and return to starting position while turning in a 90-degree angle.

Step 5: Repeat for the next 30 seconds.

ESC: Angela Davis Workout, 3

E!

Speed Skaters (30 seconds): Engages all the muscles in the body.

Step 1: Step to the right, bringing your left leg behind you.

Step 2: Cross your left arm over your body.

Step 3: Alternate sides building speed for the next 30 seconds.

ESC: Angela Davis Workout, 4

E!

Plank Toe-Touch (30 Seconds): Targets core, shoulder and gluteus muscles.

Step 1: Get in push-up position.

Step 2: Lift one foot and tap the top of your stationary foot.

Step 3: Return to starting position.

Step 4: Alternate feet for the next 30 seconds.

ESC: Angela Davis Workout, 5

E!

Bus Drivers (30 Seconds): Targets all abdominal muscles.

Step 1: Get in crunch position with torso at a 45-degree angle with knees bent and feet off of the floor.

Step 2: Put arms out in front of your chest.

Step 3: Twist your torso to left with your arms out still in front of your chest.

Step 4: Tap the ground with your hands.

Step 5: Return to starting position.

Step 6: Alternate twist for the next 30 seconds.

OK, now let's get in formation!

