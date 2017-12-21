Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner Finalize Their Divorce

Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.
E! News can confirm the former couple finalized their divorce on Wednesday.
The Supergirl actress originally filed for divorce in December of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Since they didn't have any children together, the finalization of the divorce mostly surrounded property settlements.
Benoist and Jenner got married in 2013 and were never shy about sharing photos and posing together on red carpets. They even starred in two episodes of Supergirl together—an opportunity Benoist always gushed about.
"We only have fun working together," she told People in March of last year. "He's my person to act with. He's my favorite scene partner, always."
In fact, the pair met while starring on Glee together in 2012.
"We clicked on his first day, during a 'Born to Hand Jive' dance rehearsal," Benoist confessed to Teen Vogue in Nov. 2012. "I love talking about it. Blake is amazing! The chemistry you see with Marley and Ryder is not acting."
TMZ was first to report the divorce news.