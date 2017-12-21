Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner Finalize Their Divorce

Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner are officially divorced.

E! News can confirm the former couple finalized their divorce on Wednesday.

The Supergirl actress originally filed for divorce in December of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Since they didn't have any children together, the finalization of the divorce mostly surrounded property settlements.

Benoist and Jenner got married in 2013 and were never shy about sharing photos and posing together on red carpets. They even starred in two episodes of Supergirl together—an opportunity Benoist always gushed about.