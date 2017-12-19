Kim Kardashian Details Her Family's Christmas Plans for 2017

No matter how famous they get, the Kardashians will always stick to their family traditions, especially when it comes to Christmas.
Kim Kardashian took to her app today to dish the details about some of those things her family has always done during the holidays throughout the years—and it starts with a little competition even before the season begins.
Kim says her family heads to Aldik home to pick out decorations in earlier on in the year.
"I swear, every year someone tries to steal my decorations ideas! I've started keep my plans to myself so everyone is surprised," she explained. "I can get competitive, LOL – we all can! And, a lot of us love to use Jeff Leathem to help us bring the most incredible holiday décor to life."
Next, is one of the tradition we always look forward to: The annual Kardashian Christmas card.
"This year, we kept the look simple with denim and white tees," Kim explained. "I love how it turned out! Our theme was 25 days of Christmas, so we've been revealing a picture every day leading up to Christmas Day."
We are anxiously awaiting the final product...
Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com
After the card, the family really dives into some of the fun stuff, liking making gingerbread houses at Kourtney Kardashian's house with all the kids.
"She invites close friends and family over so that the kids can all be together," Kim said.
Another big event for family and friends? Kris Jenner's massive Christmas Eve party!
"My Mom's annual Christmas Eve party is probably everyone's favorite night of the year," Kim dished. "It's all our closest family and friends celebrating the holidays with a night of food, fun and dancing. Everyone gets glammed up and we have the best time. My mom is the ultimate host, and no one comes close to her decorating skills."
The soon-to-be mother of three continued, "At the Christmas party, we see the same Santa that we've had since we were kids. He is honestly the perfect Santa. It's really special that something I experienced in my childhood is now a part of my kids' childhood. We also have a photo booth at the party. You know our family loves a good photo booth."
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
With all the lead-up to Christmas, you'd think the craziness would continue. However, the special day is when the family finally gets to chill out a little.
"On Christmas morning, we all wear matching pajamas when we open presents at Kourtney's house," Kim explained. "Each year, we get different pajamas."
She continued, "Over the years, it's become a tradition that each family member has their own wrapping paper so that you know who the gift is from – it's a fun representation of their style. In previous years, Kanye [West] and I went with matte black wrapping paper with a black ribbon. It's fun to give gifts that personalized touch."
We can't wait to see what everyone does this year!