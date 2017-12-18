Rob Lowe's Christmas season is filled with a whole new level of gratitude.
As the Thomas Fire continues to burn thousands of acres near Santa Barbara, Calif., one famous resident is showing his appreciation for the brave firefighters who continue working on the blaze.
In a new Instagram post, Rob revealed to his followers that he invited several firefighters over to his house for a meal and quality time away from the elements.
"Thank you to all the crews from all over the country who stood tall and saved my town. #respect #gratitude," he shared on Instagram with his son Matthew Lowe. "Dinner for new friends at our house."
Southern California firefighters were served pasta, cheese burgers, salad and more before heading outdoors again to battle the blaze that has torched more than 270,000 acres.
The natural disaster also caused thousands of residents to evacuate including Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Katy Perry's family. As for Rob and his crew, they found their home in danger Saturday when flames arrived near their backyard.
In an Instagram shot, Rob shared just how close the flames got to his residence.
"Our house aprox 7:30 am today. Pray for Santa Barbara," he wrote to his followers. "Helping earlier today. You do what you can, but when it's time.. you GO."
And last Thursday, the actor had a close call when sharing fire updates on Twitter. "Water drop helicopters overhead, so close they are shaking our house," he explained. "These are brave, true heroes."
As of press time, Ventura County Fire Department says the Thomas Fire has reached a 45 percent perimeter containment.
For those hoping to help, the United Way of Ventura County has partnered with the American Red Cross of Ventura County and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services to create a fund to help fire victims. Donate online now.