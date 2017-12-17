Kevin Hart Jokes About New Baby and Pays Tribute to Wife Eniko on SNL

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 8:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rosamund Pike

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Viviane Thibes, Cameron Douglas

Michael Douglas Is a Grandfather! Son Cameron Douglas Welcomes First Child

Kevin Hart hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live for the third time and paid tribute to his wife Eniko Hart and his kids, including their new baby.

The Jumanji actor and comedian ran some of his comedy material about newborn son Kenzo, the couple's first child together and his third, in his monologue and gave a shout-out to his whole family at the end of the episode, which aired days after he admitted in a radio interview to reports that he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant. He had apologized for his behavior and Eniko accepted his apology

"I just had my third baby! I just had baby No. 3. Yes I did. I can admit to everybody that I wasn't, I wasn't excited about having a baby in the beginning," Kevin said in his SNL monologue. "When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn't thrilled. I didn't know if I wanted the baby. That's me being honest. Don't judge me. I'm being honest. I didn't know if I wanted the baby. The reason why is because I have got two babies already. My daughter [Heaven] is 12. My son [Hendrix] is 10."

Photos

Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

"I told my wife, I said, 'Babe, I got the best of both worlds. I did it. We married, so technically, those babies are your babies.' That's what I told her. 'Those are your babies, too,'" Kevin said. "She said, 'I know, but they are old and I want new ones.' I said, 'Well, first of all, don't talk about my kids like they're used cars. Don't do that. OK? These kids run perfectly fine. There's nothing wrong with these kids.'"

Kevin Hart, SNL, GIF

NBC

At the end of the episode, while standing on the Rockefeller Center ice rink with the SNL stars—including guest star Scarlett Johansson, standing in front of cast member and boyfriend Colin Jost, Kevin gave his wife and all his kids a shout-out.

"Guys, amazing show," he said. "Heaven, Hendrix, Kenzo, Eniko, I love you! Amazing day. Happy holidays! I'm so happy! Goodnight everybody!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Babies , Saturday Night Live , Top Stories , Family , TV , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.