Let's face it, you'd kill to have Luna Legend's life...

From hobnobbing with stars all day long to wearing adorable outfits and going on luxe trips on the reg with mom Chrissy Teigen and dad John Legend, this little gal's got it made and this weekend's trip to New York City with her famous parents is certainly no exception.

On Friday night, the cute kiddo got to see all the razzle dazzle that the Big Apple has to offer when she went to see the legendary Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

Then on Saturday, her pregnant mom, dad and grandmother Vilailuck Teigen took her to see the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center. Of course, the 1.5-year-old got visited by a bunch of goofy friends and couldn't help but clown around with he new pals.

Chrissy also took to Snapchat to document the whole exciting afternoon, showing her daughter mesmerized by the stunts (and the glittering lights).

After her trip to the circus, Luna and Chrissy went back to their hotel and the adventurous little tyke tried some stacking stunts of her own with the hotel's water bottles. Cue the hearts exploding (and the glass bottles)!

Take a look at some of Luna's most adorable moments...