Let's face it, you'd kill to have Luna Legend's life...
From hobnobbing with stars all day long to wearing adorable outfits and going on luxe trips on the reg with mom Chrissy Teigen and dad John Legend, this little gal's got it made and this weekend's trip to New York City with her famous parents is certainly no exception.
On Friday night, the cute kiddo got to see all the razzle dazzle that the Big Apple has to offer when she went to see the legendary Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.
Then on Saturday, her pregnant mom, dad and grandmother Vilailuck Teigen took her to see the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center. Of course, the 1.5-year-old got visited by a bunch of goofy friends and couldn't help but clown around with he new pals.
Chrissy also took to Snapchat to document the whole exciting afternoon, showing her daughter mesmerized by the stunts (and the glittering lights).
After her trip to the circus, Luna and Chrissy went back to their hotel and the adventurous little tyke tried some stacking stunts of her own with the hotel's water bottles. Cue the hearts exploding (and the glass bottles)!
Take a look at some of Luna's most adorable moments...
Oh Wow
Luna was enthralled by the performers when her mom and grandmother Vilailuck took her to the circus on Dec. 16, 2017.
Star Power
While sitting in her mom's lap on Dec. 16, 2017, Luna was dazzled by the light-up star toy at the circus.
And for My Next Trick...
After seeing the Big Apple Circus on Dec. 16, 2017, little Luna couldn't help but try some tricks of her own.
When in Venice...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought along baby Luna to their trip to Italy. The mama posted this snap of herself and her daughter from Venice on Aug. 4, 2017.
Vacation Babies
During their August 2017 trip to Italy, the pair were looking absolutely fashionable together.
Putting on the Ritz
Rocking an adorable outfit, Luna was the toast of her Italian hotel during the family vacay on July 31.
Go Team
Luna showed her team pride for the Mariners in 2017.
Bunny Hop
The family of three was all about their adorable 2017 Easter celebration.
Travel Love Bug
Chrissy Teigen posted this photo from the trio's trip to Morocco on March 17, 2017.
Scary Santa
Little Luna was not having the time of her life when she met old St. Nick during Christmas 2016.
First Vacation
Someone is enjoying her first vacation," John Legend wrote on Instagram, weeks after he, Chrissy Teigen and the baby jetted off to Italy, where the couple visited the location of his "All of Me" music video, which stars the model, and their 2013 wedding.
Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat
Burp Time
John Legend burps their daughter during a trip to Italy.
Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat
Little Mermaid
Chrissy and John have a little mermaid at home!
Dodger Day
It's time for Dodger...baseball!
Benched
Mom sits down for some mommy-daughter time.
Doting Dad
Oh hey, what's up, Dad?
Father's Day
Luna honors Legend on Father's Day.
Superstar
...that is what you are.
What an Angel
All she needs is a little halo.
Video Star
Then 1-month-old Luna appears in a clip posted on her mom's Instagram page.
Auntie Kim
Baby Luna hangs out with Kim Kardashian.
Granny Love
Baby Luna meets John's maternal grandmother.
Sweet Tunes
Baby Luna is lulled to sleep by the sound of her dad's music.
Mother's Day
Baby Luna honors Chrissy with her adorableness.
Oh Hey
"There's that phone again!"
Bath Time
Then-2-week-old Luna is seen getting a bath.
It's the Tickle Monster!
Run!
Cuddled Up
Baby Luna and her mom cuddle up in a blanket.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.