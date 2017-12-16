Luna Legend Is Having the Best Weekend of Her Young Life in the Big Apple

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 7:38 PM

Luna?s first Christmas Spectacular!!! Thank you for having us, @therockettes!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Let's face it, you'd kill to have Luna Legend's life...

From hobnobbing with stars all day long to wearing adorable outfits and going on luxe trips on the reg with mom Chrissy Teigen and dad John Legend, this little gal's got it made and this weekend's trip to New York City with her famous parents is certainly no exception. 

On Friday night, the cute kiddo got to see all the razzle dazzle that the Big Apple has to offer when she went to see the legendary Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

Then on Saturday, her pregnant mom, dad and grandmother Vilailuck Teigen took her to see the Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center. Of course, the 1.5-year-old got visited by a bunch of goofy friends and couldn't help but clown around with he new pals.

Chrissy also took to Snapchat to document the whole exciting afternoon, showing her daughter mesmerized by the stunts (and the glittering lights).

After her trip to the circus, Luna and Chrissy went back to their hotel and the adventurous little tyke tried some stacking stunts of her own with the hotel's water bottles. Cue the hearts exploding (and the glass bottles)! 

Take a look at some of Luna's most adorable moments...

Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Cutest Parenting Moments

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Oh Wow

Luna was enthralled by the performers when her mom and grandmother Vilailuck took her to the circus on Dec. 16, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Star Power

While sitting in her mom's lap on Dec. 16, 2017, Luna was dazzled by the light-up star toy at the circus.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Snapchat

Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

And for My Next Trick...

After seeing the Big Apple Circus on Dec. 16, 2017, little Luna couldn't help but try some tricks of her own.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Legend, Instagram

Instagram

When in Venice...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought along baby Luna to their trip to Italy. The mama posted this snap of herself and her daughter from Venice on Aug. 4, 2017.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Vacation Babies

During their August 2017 trip to Italy, the pair were looking absolutely fashionable together.

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Putting on the Ritz

Rocking an adorable outfit, Luna was the toast of her Italian hotel during the family vacay on July 31.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Go Team

Luna showed her team pride for the Mariners in 2017.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

Bunny Hop

The family of three was all about their adorable 2017 Easter celebration.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Travel Love Bug

Chrissy Teigen posted this photo from the trio's trip to Morocco on March 17, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Scary Santa

Little Luna was not having the time of her life when she met old St. Nick during Christmas 2016.

Baby Luna, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

First Vacation

Someone is enjoying her first vacation," John Legend wrote on Instagram, weeks after he, Chrissy Teigen and the baby jetted off to Italy, where the couple visited the location of his "All of Me" music video, which stars the model, and their 2013 wedding.

John Legend, Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

Burp Time

John Legend burps their daughter during a trip to Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

Little Mermaid

Chrissy and John have a little mermaid at home!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, baby Luna

Instagram

Dodger Day

It's time for Dodger...baseball!

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Benched

Mom sits down for some mommy-daughter time.

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Doting Dad

Oh hey, what's up, Dad?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Father's Day

Luna honors Legend on Father's Day.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Superstar

...that is what you are.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna

Instagram

What an Angel

All she needs is a little halo.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Video Star

Then 1-month-old Luna appears in a clip posted on her mom's Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian, Luna Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Snapchat

Snapchat

Auntie Kim

Baby Luna hangs out with Kim Kardashian.

John Legend, Grandmother, Baby, Daughter, Luna

Instagram

Granny Love

Baby Luna meets John's maternal grandmother.

John Legend, Baby Luna

Snapchat

Sweet Tunes

Baby Luna is lulled to sleep by the sound of her dad's music.

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Mother's Day

Baby Luna honors Chrissy with her adorableness.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone

Instagram

Oh Hey

"There's that phone again!"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Bath Time

Then-2-week-old Luna is seen getting a bath.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Instagram

Instagram

It's the Tickle Monster!

Run!

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Cuddled Up

Baby Luna and her mom cuddle up in a blanket.

