Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Candice Swanepoel's holiday season is looking extra merry and bright.

On Friday evening, the Victoria's Secret supermodel took to Instagram with a surprise announcement for her fans and followers.

Ladies and gentlemen, Candice is expecting baby No. 2!

"Christmas came early…" she wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump outdoors in a forest green colored dress. "#2."

Candace and Hermann Nicoli are already proud parents to a son named Anacã, which is a Brazilian word for a specific type of bird.