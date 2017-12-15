Victoria's Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Candice Swanepoel's holiday season is looking extra merry and bright.
On Friday evening, the Victoria's Secret supermodel took to Instagram with a surprise announcement for her fans and followers.
Ladies and gentlemen, Candice is expecting baby No. 2!
"Christmas came early…" she wrote on Instagram while debuting her baby bump outdoors in a forest green colored dress. "#2."
Candace and Hermann Nicoli are already proud parents to a son named Anacã, which is a Brazilian word for a specific type of bird.
And while the pair likes to keep their family life private, Candice couldn't help but post a few photos of her son on social media in recent months including one around Thanksgiving.
"Happy thanksgiving to you all!" she wrote while posing with Anacã. "I'm thankful for so much in my life but most of all for this bundle of joy!"
What could impress some fans is the fact that Candice showed no signs of having a baby on the way when she walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this fall in China.
In fact, she was determined to walk in the show after taking 2016 off to care for her son. "I watched the show from my couch in Brazil, which was a very different experience," she told Vogue. "I definitely missed it, so of course I'm excited to be back."
Candice isn't the only Victoria's Secret model preparing to welcome another child. Behati Prinsloo is also expecting a baby with husband Adam Levine in 2018.
Congratulations Candice on the big news!
