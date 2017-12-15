Here Are All of the Clues That Destiny's Child Might Be Reuniting at Coachella

I don't think you're ready for this! 

Word on the street is that Beyoncé might be planning an epic reunion with the ladies of Destiny's child at Coachella. The music superstar is the headliner this year and there are a lot of clues pointing to a reunion! 

As you know, the ladies reunited in 2013 when queen Bey performed at the Superbowl. Michelle Williams posted a cute throwback of an outfit that was worn during that performance and fans are freaking out about it. What other former member alluded to some "big news" on her Twitter? 

Watch the clip above to see all of the clues! 

