Ho, ho, ho!

Patton Oswalt's new wife Meredith Salenger is celebrating Christmas with a tree for the first time, with the comedian and actor and his 8-year-old daughter Alice, her new stepdaughter. The actress, who rose to fame in 1985 with her starring role in The Journey of Natty Gann, was raised Jewish.

"My first ever very own Christmas Tree!" Meredith wrote on Instagram late on Wednesday, alongside a photo of her with Patton and Alice in front of a tree decorated with traditional colorful ornaments, lights and a big star on top. "Fun night in: trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I've never done! #family."

The three were all smiles as they posed wearing matching golden paper crowns.

Meredith later posted another photo of her and Alice in front of the tree, writing, "Happy Family! And tonight... Chanukah Party! #thereisnomenorahemoji."