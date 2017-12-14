Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals, as well as singer Adele, joined survivors and families and friends of victims of this year's Grenfell Tower fire at a national memorial service on Thursday.

On June 14, exactly six months ago, a blaze destroyed a London tower block of apartments, killing 71 people, including a stillborn baby, in what marked the worst building fire in the city in years.

Around 1,500 people, including rescue workers who saved and treated survivors, attended the multi-faith memorial service, which took place at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, covered her baby bump in a black Carolina Herrera double-breasted coat. William and Harry wore black suits. They were all spotted talking to mourners.

The royals were joined by the princes' father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Harry's new fiancée Meghan Markle was not spotted.

"It was very moving," attendee Jane Gang told E! News exclusively. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry came through the Great West Door, as most of us did. They walked down the aisle passing the crowd, unlike the politicians who snuck in a side door to avoid the crowd."

"Prince William, Kate and Price Harry provided the right composure to the occasion," Jane added. "They were somber and respectful. Having them there provided comfort to the victims and families. It helped a great deal that the young royals were present."