Judd Apatow is putting it plainly: when it comes to the ongoing sea of sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood, everyone should be alarmed.

"My instinct is always to say the thing they say don't say, which is like it concerns me as a father of two daughters it concerns me, but you shouldn't have to have daughters to get that it's disgusting," the comedian pointed out to Seth Meyers during a Late Night appearance on Wednesday. "You should be able to say as the owner of a bird, I'm disgusted. Everybody should be disgusted. It's horrible."

As prominent male figures from every corner of the industry—from Hollywood producers to morning show anchors to celebrity chefs—are accused of a range of sexual misconduct, what's allegedly been going on behind closed doors is being brought out into the highly publicized open.

"Women always knew men were disgusting and now men are going, 'I guess we are disgusting.' We didn't know how terrible that we were," Apatow quipped.