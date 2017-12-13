George and Amal Clooney Pass Out Headphones on Flight With Twins

Casamigos, co-created by George, shared a picture of their headphones on Instagram in 2016. Check them out above!

This news comes just after fellow Casamigos co-creator Rande Gerber revealed that George once gave 14 of his best friends $1 million each. During a recent episode of MSNBC's Headliners, Rande shared that back in 2013, George paid his closest friends' taxes and gave them $1 million.

"There's a group of guys that we call 'The Boys.' George had called me and 'The Boys' and said, 'Hey, mark September 27, 2013 on your calendar. Everyone's going to come to my house for dinner,'" Rande said on the show. When everyone arrived to George's house, he shared how much they all meant to him and revealed he was giving them the money and had paid their taxes for the year.

A year later on that same September day, he married Amal.