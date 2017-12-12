If you're anything like us, you spent your weekend at (television's) Buckingham Palace.

The second season of Netflix's The Crown has only been out since Friday, but there's no doubt that many people (like us) are already looking towards the third season of the royal hit, so we've compiled all the information there is to be had so far. It's not much, but it might just carry you through the day until you can get home and start it all over from the beginning again.

We'll warn you, though: There's some slightly bad news to be found below, especially if you're a big fan of Claire Foy...