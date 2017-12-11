Alphax-MBF-Castro/X17online.com
Alphax-MBF-Castro/X17online.com
Paris Hilton is spilling the tea about the now infamous photo of the "Holy Trinity," 11-years after the making.
It was this same iconic photo of Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan that shocked the tabloid world since the celebs were engaged in a heated feud that apparently involved drink-throwing, name-calling and, of course, plenty of nasty clap-backs.
And Hilton may have just reignited that divisive feud after she threw major shade at Lohan, telling Australia's MTV News, "It was just Brit and I out, and then she just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn't invited."
.@ParisHilton talks about that time @lindsaylohan crashed her girls night with @britneyspears ?????? pic.twitter.com/PQMS5Aw87c— MTV AUSTRALIA (@MTVAUSTRALIA) December 11, 2017
Team Lindsay was quick to defend Lohan on Twitter, reminding the heiress that she was there to encourage the Mean Girls star to tell the "truth" about whether or not Hilton threw a drink at her as she alleged.
It was on this fateful night that Lohan told the photographers, "Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She's a nice person... I've known her since I was 15," adding, "Stop making us hate each other."
Getty Images; Jennifer Graylock/INFphoto.com
Lohan's defense of Hilton came even after Hilton stood by, giggling as her friend Brandon Davis called Lohan a "firecrotch" in an expletive-filled rant.
In the many years since, the drama has definitely died down and the party girls appeared to be getting along, with Lohan even inviting Spears and Hilton to her 31st birthday in Mykonos, Greece.
However, with Hilton's new recollection of the past it might be time to dust off the Team Lindsay and Team Paris shirts for another round of drama.
Which team are you on? Sound off in the comments below!