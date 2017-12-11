Dwayne Johnson Expecting Baby No. 2 With Lauren Hashian

Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT?S A GIRL! ?? @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we?ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil? sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn?t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime ????????
It's a girl!
Dwayne Johnson has revealed that he and Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child together. The actor posted a picture of daughter Jasmine on Instagram Monday with the special announcement.
