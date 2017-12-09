Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Won't Run for President

It sounds like Dwayne Johnson won't be running for president in 2020 after all.

The actor was on The Graham Norton Show, along with his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-stars Kevin Hart and Jack Black, and he revealed why he won't be running for election. When host Graham Norton brought up the political speculation, the crowd cheered and Hart told everyone that it's just a "rumor" and not to "clap too loud."

That's when Johnson revealed the "problem" he'd have if he ran for president is that Hart would "sabotage" the campaign.