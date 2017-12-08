Glass Jar Photography / Brides
Happy birthday, Ian Somerhalder!
The actor turns 39 today and his wife Nikki Reed just posted a poem for him in celebration of the special day. The actress took to Instagram to send birthday love to her husband.
"To the only person that loves broccoli and a homemade face mask more than I do... my poet, my dreamer, my favorite guy in the world," Reed wrote.
"A day celebrating you and only you, nothing makes me happier. Another year, an incredible year, one we will surely never forget. It's hearing your sweet voice singing silly songs with me in the morning. It's knowing I can always count on you to order five trays of french fries so I can eat four," the poem begins.
"It's driving across the country listening to you tell stories from another life," she continues. "It's stopping so you can pee every twenty two minutes and waiting for you to say you aren't sure if you'll make it in time...every time. It's realizing we have not played any music because we always have too much to talk about. It's watching you make the most outrageous faces trying to get a belly laugh out of our tiny one. Here's to many more walks listening to you describe every plant, every flower and every tree we pass. To the warm nights spent outside watching you dream out loud under the stars. Thank you for always reminding me that only a handful of things truly matter; flossing, laughing, and not counting how many bottles of wine we went through."
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for PTTOW!
Reed concluded the post by revealing the "secret to our long happy marriage."
"I get it now. The secret to our long happy marriage is this: I need to be in bed by 930, and you need to start manifesting all your dreams at 10. Done. As long as we always find each other for breakfast :) Happy birthday to the best partner and father in the world, 39 looks damn good on you. We love you [heart emoji] Ps if a photo could sum up an entire relationship...would the last one in this group be ours? Cheers to mastering the art of synchronized lip licking. We've officially made it!"