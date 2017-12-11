A Look Back at Margot Robbie's 2017 Red Carpet Style

With first-time nominations come major, red-carpet moments.

And you can bet Margot Robbie will not disappoint.

The actress, lauded for her turn as Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, will be one to watch this award season. The Australian actress never ceases to surprise—she'll show up to one red carpet in a Victorian-esque, high-neck floral gown and then to another in an ensemble that masterfully mixes both leather and embellishments. So far, she does not seem to favor one designer over another, which makes her so fun to follow. She can wear anything!

Earlier today, Robbie earned a Golden Globe nomination, going up against Judi Dench, Helen Mirren, Saiorse Ronan and Emma Stone.