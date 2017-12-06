Serena William's Regal Ponytail Is Easier Than You Think to Recreate

Serena Williams is the holiday hairstyling standard.

Glamorous, eye-catching, elegant—the up-do checks all of the boxes for the perfect look for the Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year Awards, and thus holiday party style. While most intricate up-dos are reserved for those with advanced skills, this Vernon François creation, which he referred to as a "ponytail for the Queen," isn't hard to recreate.

The celebrity hairstylist, whose clients include Serena, Lupita Nyong'o, Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg, used the Leave-In Conditioner and Hydration Mist from his namesake line, as well as Paul Mitchell, Got2b and Color Wow to complete the sleek-to-voluminous style. However, the epic nature of the hairstyle is a result of the gold accents, combined with height and length of the ponytail.