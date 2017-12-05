Beyoncé is showing her support for Colin Kaepernick.

In a surprise appearance few people knew about in advance, the "Crazy in Love" singer stepped out Tuesday night to present the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

"It feels so good to be here on such a special night of appreciation. Thank you Colin Kaepernick. Thank you for your selfless heart and your conviction. Thank you for your personal sacrifice," the Grammy winner shared with the audience inside New York City's Barclays Center. "Colin took action with no fear of consequence or repercussion, only hope to change the world for the better. To change perception, to change the way we treat each other, especially people of color."

The mother-of-three added, "We're still waiting for the world to catch up...His message is solely focused on social injustice for historically disenfranchised people. Let's not get that mistaken."

The Muhammad Ali Legacy Award is given to an athlete who uses their platform to promote change.