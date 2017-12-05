Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana on Tuesday evening.

The Duchess of Cambridge was photographed wearing the Cambridge Lover's Knot tiara, a piece beloved by husband Prince William's late mother, while attending Queen Elizabeth II's Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate, who is currently expecting her third child, was spotted arriving with her husband at the royal event in London Tuesday evening.

In the picture above, Kate can be seen with her hair in a gorgeous up-do style, with the beautiful tiara on her head.