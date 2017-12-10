Kim Kardashian is getting real about the surrogacy process.

The mother of two opened up about the highs and lows of her journey to baby No. 3 on tonight's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, calling it a "different process" than her first two pregnancies.

"I don't even feel like this is real," Kourtney Kardashian said.

"Same," Kim agreed. "The fact that this is just what we can do these days, I'm like really thankful. Like I'm seriously so grateful for her and that someone is just so like selfless and kind to do this. And I definitely want to keep it private. I don't want people to find my surrogate. Like I don't want them to harass her. Like she doesn't know how to handle stuff like that, this isn't her world."