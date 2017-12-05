Gifts Under $50 Just In Time for the Holidays

Now, we hear you: You still want to wow 'em with your picks. That's why we bring you this well-curated under $50 guide that has something for every key player in your life.

It's also true, however, that you're so full of love for the people in your life that you've been known to go over budget on said holiday gifts. Your heart's in the right spot (we won't ding you for that), but there's no reason you need to overspend to show you care.

Admit it: You kind of rock when it comes to picking out gifts for everyone on your list.

From trendy Hollywood-approved pacifiers for baby to Kim Kardashian 's new makeup, here's what to get all your besties (while saving some dough at the same time).





KKW Beauty Unless you've been living under a rock, you know all about Kim K.'s new makeup line. For the friend who's dying to try it, gift her with this loose glitter and high-shine gloss duo. Use the powder alone as highlighter or amp it up with the gloss for a custom holiday lip color. SHOP: KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo, $32









Topshop Have you scrolled through Instagram lately? Noticed a trend among blogger babes? If your pal likens herself to said bloggers, you can bet this trendy hat is on her list. Do her a solid and buy her one before she buys one for herself. SHOP: Topshop Baker Boy Hat, $25





Slip We're not going to call your pal a diva, but anyone that sleeps with an eye mask is a certain kind of way. No judgments ('tis the season, after all). Since you're in a giving mood, give into their little indulgences with this 100% silk eye mask, the most indulgent gift of all. SHOP: Slip Silk Eye Mask, $45

Level Naturals 'Tis the season to up your candle game (and not just any old aroma will do). Trust: Level's limited-edition blends are all-natural and the scents could not be more spot-on for the holiday season. SHOP: Level Naturals Soy Candle Pumpkin + Chai, $20





Paul Smith For the man in your life, from dads to BFs, you can't go wrong with a cool pair of designer socks. Paul Smith always walks that fine line between festive and tacky, so stock up and gift away! SHOP: Paul Smith Polka-Dot Mercerised Stretch Cotton-Blend Socks, $30





Lawless Liquid lipstick is an essential in every glam girl's makeup bag, but this one is different. For starters these are all-natural, taste amazing (like apples) and are actually hydrating. Each impeccable color is named after a Hollywood heartthrob, so all you have to know is: Is your BFF more of a Brad or a Leo? SHOP: Lawless Soft Matte Liquid Lipstick, $25

Vitruvi When Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan, you take note. For that hard-to-impress pal, look no further than these aesthetically-pleasing essential oils. Top picks are the brand's roll ons—namely, the Focus blend. It's perfect for your bestie to throw in their bag or keep on their desk to use whenever they need to recollect. SHOP: Vitruvi Focus Roll-on Oil, $38





JoJo Rings The hardest friend to shop for is the one that prefers to be unique in all they do. Translation: No one-size-fits-all gift for this bestie. Enter: These rad rings made of recycled keys. Each is one-of-a-kind and just edgy enough. SHOP: JoJo Rings, $35









Hollywood Silk Solution There's a reason celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan is a fan of these silk pillowcases: they work. For your pal who takes extra care of their hair (or wants to start), these silk pillowcases extend your style and help nasty tangles from forming. Can we get an amen? SHOP: Hollywood Silk Solution Pillow Case, $45





Herschel Handbags are cool and all, but haven't you heard: Fanny packs are back with a vengeance. For your trendiest pal that's up for anything, this is the ticket. It'll fit all of their must-haves, just like their go-to purse, but this way they'll be Insta-ready all the time. SHOP: Herschel Fifteen Hip Pack, $49.99









Disney x Kiehl's Skin-care addicts aren't joking around this time of year, so you can't go wrong with this hydration essentials kit from Kiehl's. It's got all the goods: cleanser, face cream, hand cream, lip balm and body cream. What else could they possibly need? SHOP: Disney x Kiehl's Hydration Essentials, $29









Besame For the Disney lover who's also a beauty lover, these Snow White lipsticks more than fit the bill. Encased in cute gold tubes, each shade is a perfect pigment. But best of all: Each of 'em are named after a dwarf (so cute). SHOP: Besame 7 Dwarfs Mini Lipstick Set, $35





Marajo Help a hair-obsessed sister out by gifting her with this daily hair-care duo from Alessandra Ambrosio's line. The kit includes to genius products for rich, smooth locks: a cleansing crème (a super-gentle shampoo) and a treatment butter (a hydrating hair mask). Amen. SHOP: Marajo the Marajo Kit, $44





Keap Candles are so relaxing, are they not? For your pal who likes to keep it chill, this monthly subscription is the easiest way to say I care. Pick from a variety of scents (we're fans of the seasonal choice) and your job here is done. SHOP: Keap Candle Subscription, $28









Viviscal Full hair is sexy hair, but sometimes we need a little extra help. Pinky swear, this celeb-loved vitamin (loaded with ingredients like Biotin, Vitamin C and iron) is the perfect gift for the beauty geek in your life. SHOP: Viviscal Extra Strength One-Month Supply, $49.99





