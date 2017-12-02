In November, Dion had appeared in person at a smaller Vegas Strong Benefit Concert at the OMNIA Nightclub in Caesars Palace, where she joined DJ Steve Aoki to perform a special version of her hit ballad "My Heart Will Go On."

Jason Aldean also appeared at Friday's Vegas Strong Benefit Concert via videotaped message. He told the crowd, "Be louder than the bad guys," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He said he couldn't be there in person because his wife is due to give birth, the outlet reported. Brittany Aldean welcomed their first child, a boy, that night.

Aldean is one of the survivors of the shooting, which took place while the country star was performing onstage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Aldean was unhurt.

At the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert on Friday, Imagine Dragons and The Killers performed onstage separately and also performed Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas" together along with other acts, marking the first time the bands, who both formed in Las Vegas, have shared a stage.

"Today, more than ever, I am proud to be from this city," Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds said. "Music shows that there is nothing that should divide us. Tonight, we are one. We are Vegas Strong."

The Killers performed "Be Still" while the names of the people killed in the shooting were displayed on the screen. The band closed the show with hits such as "When You Were Young" and "Somebody Told Me."

"There's enough love in this room tonight to light up Las Vegas," singer Brandon Flowers said.

There were also live performances from the likes of Penn & Teller, David Copperfield, Blue Man Group, Cirque du Soleil and Boyz II Men, who told the crowd, "This show is a testament to how strong Las Vegas really is."