Chris Pratt Files for Divorce From Anna Faris

Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris.

The movie star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, according to documents obtained by E! News. Faris' response, which we've confirmed was filed simultaneously, reportedly mirrors her ex-husband's filing, according to TMZ.

Both are seeking joint custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt, and both have reserved the right to obtain spousal support.

A source tells E! News that everything between Chris and Anna is "super amicable" and that they're "trying to do what's best for Jack."

TMZ reports Chris and Anna noted July 13, 2017 as their date of separation, less than a month before the celebrity couple went public with news of the surprise split. In a joint statement they shared at the time read in part, "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."