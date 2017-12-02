Happy birthday, Britney Spears!

The superstar singer turns 36 today! And in celebration of Britney's birthday, we're looking back at an E! News interview she did with us in 1999.

Britney's first album ...Baby One More Time had recently reached the top of the charts when she sat down with us to talk about her success 18 years ago.

"With the album going to number one, that was just so over the top," Britney said. "I was just like, 'Oh my Gosh!' And I was like calling my granny, my mother, everyone. I'm like, 'Guess what? Guess what? Guess what?'"