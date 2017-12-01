Meghan Markle doesn't waste any time.

Four days after Clarence House announced Prince Harry had proposed over a homemade dinner earlier this month, the couple attended their first royal engagement in Nottingham Friday. Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, visited a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair. They spent time shaking hands with admirers in the crowd, who waved both U.S. and U.K. flags.

Meghan, who wore a navy coat by Canadian brand Mackage, received flowers upon her arrival.

At one point, a fan shouted at Harry and asked, "How does it feel being a ginger with Meghan?" The prince smiled and replied, "It's great, isn't it?" Harry also jokingly agreed it's "unbelievable."

The duo, who will tie the knot in May 2018, will meet representatives from local organizations that support people living with HIV/AIDS, and try to end the stigma associated with the disease. At Nottingham Academy, the couple will meet students and watch a "hip hopera." They'll also see Chantelle Stefanovic, who joined Harry at the Obama Foundation summit in Chicago last month. The prince's communication's secretary, Jason Knauf, said Harry was looking forward to introducing his fiancée to a community that had "become very special to him." Harry opened up a pop-up shop for HIV testing last month, and he helped set up the Full Effect project to tackle youth violence and gang culture. In a press briefing Tuesday, Jason also said the former Suits star "cannot wait to meet many of the young people Prince Harry has told her so much about."