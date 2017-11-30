Kaley Cuoco is a bride-to-be!
The Big Bang Theory star's now-fiancé Karl Cook revealed Thursday evening that he had popped the question on her 32nd birthday. Cook shared a video of the emotional proposal on Instagram, and it can't be missed.
In it, Kaley has tears streaming down her face (and a pretty flashy engagement ring on her finger!) as she tells the camera, "We're engaged!" Karl responded, "You still haven't said yes yet," to which she responds a million times over, "Yes! I say yes! I say yes!"
Karl captioned the unforgettable moment, "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!!"
As for the previous snapshot Cook is referencing, the newly engaged lovebirds were at Target when he jokingly asked Kaley to marry him with a plastic diamond. "On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted....now judging by her face maybe not, it's the thought that counts right," he wrote on Instagram.
Much to Kaley's surprise, her leading man planned an intimate, candlelit dinner for the pair, which was documented on her Instagram story. It took a slightly disastrous turn when Karl said he ran into a chandelier and was seen icing a gash on his forehead.
But in no time at all, the lucky lady's birthday became one she'll always remember thanks to Karl's epic proposal. He also shared a close-up photo of the stunning ring, which featured a pear-shaped diamond and diamond-studded band.
Cuoco and Cook first sparked romance rumors in March 2016. A month later, Cuoco posted a cozy pic of her with her beau on Instagram, saying, "That's what happy looks like." In September 2016, the duo made their relationship red carpet official.
As their relationship began heating up, an insider told E! News, Kaley is "in love, head over heels" with Karl, who is a fellow equestrian.
"They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It's not as much her schedule but more so his. She never knows when she's going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes," the source said, adding, "She is super smitten."
Karley gushed over Karl during last year's appearance on The Talk, pin-pointing just how he gives her butterflies.
"We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be," she gushed to the co-hosts. "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."
Referencing her year-long marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting, which ended in 2015, the actress added, "The right thing was coming for me. I knew it. We all go through these things, but a lot of people don't see everyone's personal life played out. A lot of people go through this stuff on their own and I'm just glad I got through it."
"And I couldn't be happier. It's like I saw the light somehow."
Congratulations to the happy couple!