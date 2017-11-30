Kaley Cuoco is a bride-to-be!

The Big Bang Theory star's now-fiancé Karl Cook revealed Thursday evening that he had popped the question on her 32nd birthday. Cook shared a video of the emotional proposal on Instagram, and it can't be missed.

In it, Kaley has tears streaming down her face (and a pretty flashy engagement ring on her finger!) as she tells the camera, "We're engaged!" Karl responded, "You still haven't said yes yet," to which she responds a million times over, "Yes! I say yes! I say yes!"

Karl captioned the unforgettable moment, "Who knew my prior post was oracular. Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well.....of she said yes!!!!!"