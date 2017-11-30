Chrissy Teigen Is Not Impressed With John Legend's Birthday Post

Perhaps John Legend can get an A for effort?

As Chrissy Teigen continues to celebrate her 32nd birthday today, her loving husband decided to spread some sweet birthday wishes on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my wonderful wife @chrissyteigen! I'm so happy you were born!" he wrote to his followers. "You bring so much light to my life and to the lives of everyone who knows you. I love you so much! Happy Birthday!!!"

Sounds pretty nice, right?

Chrissy, however, decided to have some fun with her leading man's post. Hey John, you may have wanted to choose a different photo.