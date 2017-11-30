Aaron Carter Charged With Multiple Misdemeanors in DUI Case

According to TMZ, Georgia's Habersham County law enforcement sources say that a DUI refusal charge was filed earlier in November. "Prosecutors also added charges for possession of less than an oz. of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects," the site states.
Back in July, Aaron was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession in Georgia. His then-girlfriend, Madison Parker, who was in the passenger seat of the car, was also taken into custody for alleged marijuana-related offenses. He was released the next day after posting $4,610 bail.
Aaron entered rehab in September to "improve his health." After leaving rehab two months later, the singer posted a photo of himself in the studio on Nov. 29 with the caption, "focused."