Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin almost made things officially official.

The rumored couple came very close to making their red carpet debut together at the premiere of The 5th Quarter in Beverly Hills, Calif., last night. However, they decided to walk the carpet separately, posing for photos alone (tear).

Kendall looked chic in a see-through, mesh leotard with a pair of baggy, ripped jeans, which she accessorized with a gold jacket, black boots and a high bun. Blake, on the other hand, looked dapper in a royal blue suit with a grey sweater and white tennis shoes.

Though they didn't take pictures on the carpet, we're sure they met up once they got inside, considering they've been spending lots of time together over the last few months.