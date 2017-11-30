Vanderpump Rules Stars Pose Nude in Body Paint for PETA Ad

Three stars of Vanderpump Rules are teaming up with PETA.

Bravo's Ariana Madix, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are posing nude in body paint to raise awareness for orcas. "Come together to free the orcas from SeaWorld," the ad reads, which shows the women transformed into orcas.

"Today we're here with PETA shooting a campaign to release the orcas into seaside sanctuaries from SeaWorld," Ariana says in the campaign video.

"Orcas have died at SeaWorld and the fact that none of them died from old age is just insane," Scheana adds.