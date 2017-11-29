Man Who Inspired ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dead at 46

NurPhoto/Corbis via Getty Images
Anthony Senerchia Jr., who served as an inspiration behind the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died this past weekend after a battle with ALS. He was 46.
"Anthony's positive attitude and fighting spirit helped him beat doctors' expectations by living more than ten years beyond their prognosis," his obituary stated. "If you asked Anthony, he would attribute this to his love and desire to be with his daughter Taya."
The post continued, "Throughout his fight, Anthony maintained a positive attitude and would say 'It's not what we take from life, but what we give back to others is what ultimately defines us.'"
With that in mind, Anthony would create the Anthony Senerchia Jr. ALS Charitable Foundation.
As for the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, it helped the ALS Association fund over 150 ongoing research projects and raised more than $115 million in eight weeks.
We mourn the loss of Anthony Senerchia Jr. and thank his family, who helped the #ALSicebucketchallenge go viral, for sharing so much of themselves as they helped others. https://t.co/7AoBqp1zcc cc @alsassociation @ionacollege @PQuinnfortheWin @ALSIceChallenge pic.twitter.com/g3HyWGipuU— nancy cutler (@nancyrockland) November 27, 2017
Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Matt Damon and Emma Stone were just a few of the many celebrities who participated and nominated friends. Look back at some of the most memorable in our gallery below.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star snaps selfies as Ellen DeGeneres pours ice and cold water over her head!
ABC
The comedian decides to "take it up a notch" and complete the challenge naked on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
YouTube
Harry Potter fans rejoice! The actor gets soaked (shirtless) for a great cause.
Vimeo
The Superman stars get soaked on the set of their new movie Batman v Superman.
YouTube
The Water.org co-founder used toilet water in his challenge!
YouTube
Olivia Wilde soaks the cutie.
The actress nominated Goldie Hawn, Matthew McConaughey and Muse after getting soaked.
The rocker was nominated by Jason Becker, a musician who has ALS and can no longer play guitar.
...and then got soaked herself.
Rihanna iced her Monster tourmate...
YouTube
The actor suited up—literally—to accept Chris Hemsworth's challenge.
YouTube
The actress 8-year-old daughter acted as her stunt double.
The BFFs took turns getting each other wet.
YouTube
THANK YOU, Tom Hiddleston, for your nomination. The Sherlock star delivered.
YouTube
The Twilight alum took on the challenge with her Equals co-star.
YouTube
The popular British heartthrob who plays Loki in the Thor films on Aug. 19 shared a video of himself taking on the challenge after being nominated by Castle star Nathan Fillion. He told Benedict Cumberbatch and Luke Evans of The Hobbit to go next.
YouTube
The Help star joined in the freezing fun and challenged her beau Andrew Garfield.
The Oscar winner accepted Giancarlo Giammetti's challenge, then called on Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain and Joan Rivers to follow suit.
YouTube
The actor lent his name (and buff bod) to the cause, and challenged New York artist Marina Abramović.
The rapper accepted Ludacris and Bow Wow's challenge and in turn, nominated Omari Hardwick and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The designer looked posh even as her three sons doused her with ice water!
Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
The Mean Girls star accepted her challenge on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and then nominated Brooklyn Community Services' Duffield Children's Center, Prince Harry and Jared Leto.
twitpic.com
The Ted star, wife Rhea Wahlberg and three of their adorable kids accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, then collectively nominated Spike Lee, Eminem, boxer Manny Pacquiao, Shailene Woodley and Jay Z.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star got some help from daughter Anelise when he accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. He, in turn, challenged her to complete it, too, along with Drake and Channing Tatum.
The Aussie star shrieked as she accepted her challenge, then nominated Jason Bateman!
YouTube
The actor happily accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!
The Sex and the City star wore only a towel when she accepted her challenge!
The former president took it like a champ, then nominated his pal (and fellow former president!) Bill Clinton.
The super-cute couple accepted the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge together!
YouTube
The Austin Powers alum pointed out that California is in a drought, so, sticking an Oreo cookie in his mouth, he "improvised" and accepted the challenge by getting doused in ice cold milk!
YouTube
The Think Like a Man, Too star accepted his challenge (shirtless!) and nominated Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Lebron James.
YouTube
The rapper accepted his challenge onstage, with Lil Wayne dumping the bucket of ice over his head. He then nominated Beyoncé!
The Vogue editor-in-chief accepted the challenge from daughter Bee Shaffer, then nominated Roger Federer and Dominic West.
Adam Levine's wife still looked model perfect as she accepted her challenge!
The mom-to-be accepted the challenge, nominating Kasey Musgraves, Wladimir Klitschko and her unborn child.
The cooking guru and the staff of her show accepted their challenge from Carrie Keagan! They in turn nominated Regis Philbin, Sharon Osbourne and Sesame Street!
YouTube
This Muppet wasn't afraid to accept the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge!
The blonde beauty accepted the challenge and nominated her ex Chris Martin.
Dressed in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume, the Hunger Games star took on the challenge without his bow and arrow.
YouTube
This ALS ice bucket challenge involves a saucepan.
The husband and wife team made their ice bucket challenge a family affair.
YouTube
The dad-to-be let Wilmer Valderrama do the honors before nominating Dax Shepard, who was waiting in the wings.
Youtube
The Mission: Impossible 5 actor and director accepted Hugh Jackman's challenge and made donations on behalf of every member of the movie's cast and crew.
YouTube
Emily Blunt soaked her husband...
YouTube
...and John Krasinski ambushed her in retribution.
YouTube
Frontman Dave Grohl recreated the iconic scene from Carrie.
The "Wet" singer squealed as she got, well, wet.
Before the Hell's Kitchen host got doused by his kids, he challenged Bradley Cooper to follow suit.
In regards to Anthony, those close to the philanthropist will remember his love for life and family even during his health battles.
"Anthony will be remembered as a fireball who tried everything in life. He was family oriented, generous and always ready to lend a helping hand," his obituary read. "He was a great husband, a proud father, a loving son and a great brother. He will be missed by everyone who knew him."
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a family fund online.