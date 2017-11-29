Emma Stone Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Dave McCary in NYC

TheImageDirect.com
Emma Stone made a rare appearance in New York City on Tuesday with her rumored new beau, SNL writer and segment director Dave McCary.
The two, who have reportedly been seeing each other for several months, were spotted walking with his longtime friend and show cast member Kyle Mooney and also taking in a performance of The Nutcracker.
Stone, 29, wore a long gray belted coat and covered her blond hair with a black baseball cap. McCary bundled up in a black puffer jacket and wore black jeans.
The two were last photographed together, just the two of them, walking in New York City about three weeks ago.
Stone had hosted SNL last December and also made a cameo on the show in September, appearing with celebrity host and her La La Land co-star Ryan Gosling.
McCray has worked on the NBC sketch comedy series since 2014. Neither he nor Stone have commented on their relationship.
Stone follows in a growing trend of top actors dating SNL staffers.
Scarlett Johansson has been seeing cast member and writer Colin Jost for several months. In July, E! News learned Ben Affleck is dating SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. In September, he brought her to the 2017 Emmys, although they did not walk the red carpet.