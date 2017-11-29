Emma Stone Steps Out With Rumored Boyfriend Dave McCary in NYC

Emma Stone made a rare appearance in New York City on Tuesday with her rumored new beau, SNL writer and segment director Dave McCary.

The two, who have reportedly been seeing each other for several months, were spotted walking with his longtime friend and show cast member Kyle Mooney and also taking in a performance of The Nutcracker.

Stone, 29, wore a long gray belted coat and covered her blond hair with a black baseball cap. McCary bundled up in a black puffer jacket and wore black jeans.

The two were last photographed together, just the two of them, walking in New York City about three weeks ago.