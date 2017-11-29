Another claim in the report states that Lauer allegedly called a separate female employee to his office and "dropped his pants, showing her his penis." When she declined to engage in any sexual activity with Lauer, he allegedly "reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act."

It's also claimed that Lauer would sometimes try to talk to female producers about who they've slept with and it's alleged that "work and sex were intertwined" for Lauer. It's also alleged that Lauer "had a button under his desk that allowed him to lock his door from the inside without getting up."

Sources told the publication that Lauer's alleged sexual harassment also occurred while he was on assignment. Over the years while covering the Olympics, it's claimed, Lauer would allegedly "invite" female NBC employees to his hotel room.