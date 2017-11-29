Meanwhile, investigations against Kreisberg first began in mid-November after 15 women and four men came forward with sexual assault allegations against him, speaking under the condition of anonymity to Variety. Kreisberg denied all the allegations.

At the time, the star of Supergirl, Melissa Benoist, spoke out about the allegations, supporting those who came forward.

"This is heartbreaking, and at times makes me feel helpless. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way. But I'm an optimist," she said in a statement. "I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard."

She continued, "When people commit crimes or harass others, they should always be held accountable—no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield. I've spoken up about it in the past—publicly and not so publicly—and I'll continue to do so. All of us should, without fear or shame."