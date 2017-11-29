Gayle King Reveals the Best Gift Oprah Winfrey Ever Gave Her

Oprah Winfrey is the ultimate gift-giver (remember that time she gave everyone in her audience a car?). So, it should come as no surprise that the talk show queen gives extra special presents to best friend Gayle King.

During Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, a caller asked the CBS This Morning host about her favorite present from Winfrey.

"After I had my second baby—and they're 11 months apart, where you say to the doctor ‘I thought this diaphragm was supposed to work,'—she gifted a live-in nanny," King told Bravo host Andy Cohen.