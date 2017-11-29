The marriage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is going to give us the royal wedding we've been dreaming of and herald a new chapter for both the American actress and the House of Windsor.

The man, who as a boy was thrust into the spotlight as he mourned the death of his mother 20 years ago, had finally met a woman he can spend the rest of his life with while simultaneously erasing the heartbreak of his past.

His unconventional choice, an actress from L.A., is proof that the era of a predictable monarchy is well and truly over. As Meghan and Harry sat side by side to describe how they fell in love, we witnessed the beginning of a revolutionary new chapter. The last time a British royal picked an American divorcee as a partner it caused a constitutional crisis and almost brought down the family. Eighty-one years later, times have changed and now Harry is free to put his heart before his duty; but while his choice hardly makes for an international scandal, it's arguably just as radical.