Meghan Markle Officially Leaving Suits After Season 7

Meghan Markle Is Officially Leaving "Suits"

Meghan Markle is hanging up her TV law degree and saying goodbye to Suits. The actress, who has spent seven seasons as Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-attorney, will exit with the seventh and final season after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. USA Network confirmed the news just a day after Meghan's engagement was announced.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best," USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said in a statement.

Meghan Markle, Suits

USA Network

During their first joint interview Prince Harry and Meghan acknowledged she was moving on from the series.

"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."

Over the years, Markle's Rachel Zane became romantically involved with Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and grew professionally at Pearson Specter Litt. "Through the toughest of times—whether professional or personal—Rachel has proven to Suitors around the world that it's always worth it to fight for what you believe in and never lose faith in yourself," USA said in a blog post.

Suits returns in early 2018.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

