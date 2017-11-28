Meghan Markle is hanging up her TV law degree and saying goodbye to Suits. The actress, who has spent seven seasons as Rachel Zane, a paralegal-turned-attorney, will exit with the seventh and final season after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. USA Network confirmed the news just a day after Meghan's engagement was announced.

"From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best," USA Network and Universal Cable Productions said in a statement.