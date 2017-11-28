Music to our ears!

The 2018 Grammy nominees have been officially announced and there were lots of surprises this year. Of course, it wouldn't be an awards show without a few snubs to boast as well.

Jay-Z is nominated for an impressive eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven, and Bruno Mars right after that with six. While it's anyone's guess who might take home the prized Album of the Year award, there is only one lady holding it down as the sole female nominee in that category.